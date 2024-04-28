Lake in the Hills carnival shut down due to disruptive teen group, won't reopen Saturday: officials

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban carnival will not reopen on Sunday after it was shut down due to overcrowding a group of disruptive teenagers on Saturday, officials said.

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce said officials closed the carnival early on Saturday night due to safety concerns.

The chamber of commerce said the carnival became overcrowded on Saturday evening and a "significant number" of unchaperoned teenagers who intended to "disrupt and cause trouble" descended on the carnival and shopping centers in the area.

Lake in the Hills police responded to the carnival at Randall and Algonquin roads and told crowds to disperse. No one was injured.

The chamber of commerce said after a discussion with the village and its police chief, the carnival will not reopen on Sunday. The carnival was supposed to run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The chamber of commerce issued a statement, saying, in part, "We extend our deepest apologies to all those who had their visit cut short and to those who planned to attend the Carnival today and are unable to do so. We also extend our sympathy to the neighboring businesses affected by the disruptions caused by individuals with malicious intentions."