Heather Mack remains in jail after hearing, next court date in 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heather Mack, who was just released from a Bali prison after serving 7 years for the murder of her mother, will remain in American jail for now.
Mack was convicted in Indonesia, along with then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, of murdering her mother Sheila Von Weise-Mack and stuffing her body into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali. Upon her return to the U.S. after her released, Mack was taken into custody by American law enforcement and charged with conspiracy.
Sitting in an orange jumpsuit, feet shackled, Mack sat quietly inside a federal courtroom Wednesday, scanning those around her apparently in search of a familiar face. Among them she would have seen her aunt and uncle, Debbie and Bill Weise.
"As difficult as this is for our family and for all of Sheila's friends, we are pleased that Sheila will finally have her day in court," Bill Weise said.
A week after arriving back in the U.S., the 26-gear-old faced a judge for a second time. Mack stands accused of conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice, and while it was not really expected that she would be released on bail, in the agreement revealed in court today her defense attorney reserved the right to "raise the issue of release at a later date."
"The door isn't shut permanently on the defense ability to request bond," explained ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Sofer. "They've agreed to detention now. It doesn't mean that a month from now or more they can't come back and say judge we found evidence that we think will convince you, will overcome the presumption that she should be detained."
Meanwhile, Mack's 6-year-old daughter remains in the temporary custody of one of her attorneys. The girl's paternal grandmother, Kia Walker, who was also in court Wednesday, is currently suing for guardianship. Those proceedings are still pending.
Mack's next court date is set for January 18, with prosecutors requesting time to go through what they called a voluminous amount of evidence.
