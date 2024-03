Heinz to put ketchup dispenser stations outside Chicago hot dog restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You don't put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog, and Heinz is fighting that tradition.

The condiment company is putting dispensable Heinz stations outside restaurants that don't serve its ketchup.

The "ketchup relief" stations will have a sign that reads, "Smack for HEINZ."

The smackable-billboard stations can be found at beef stands and other locations around the city starting Tuesday.

