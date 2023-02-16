Aurora remembers mass shooting victims 4 years after workplace rampage at Henry Pratt warehouse

The shooting at Henry Pratt Company happened four years ago on Feb. 15, 2019, but it had a profound effect on the Aurora community.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- While the country struggles to process the most recent mass shooting in America at Michigan State University, people in Aurora paused to reflect on a shooting four years ago that still feels fresh.

In 2019, a man went on a murderous rampage inside the Henry Pratt Company, killing five employees.

Tom Wehner spent a few quiet moments at the memorial cross for his son Trevor, one of the five victims killed in the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company. Trevor was an intern on his first day at the company.

"I miss my son every day," he said.

Vicente Juarez was a forklift operator who had worked at Henry Pratt for 15 years. He was the patriarch of a large family, many of whom remembered him at the memorial service.

"I want this not to be real. It's painful. I miss him. I just wish he was here," said his daughter, Diana Jaurez.

After about 90 minutes, Aurora police were able to shoot and kill the gunman, Gary Martin. But during his shooting rampage through the plant he shot and injured six others, including five Aurora police officers.

"The bravery and courage of those individuals prevented a terrible situation from becoming worse," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said.

"Our police entered the building, weren't sure what they were getting into but they continued to go," said Dep. Chief Dan Osman, Aurora Fire Dept.

In the days and weeks after the shooting, many in the Aurora community banded together to support each other. Like other communities recovering from tragic events, they used the term Aurora Strong.

"I think how important it is never to forget what happened, who was impacted and how it changed us," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said.

A granite bench that was a memorial to the victims used to sit outside the Henry Pratt Company. However, when they closed the Aurora facility late last year, they moved it to the history museum. Official said they plan to find a permanent location for it downtown.