Henry Winkler joins Disney+ series 'Monsters at Work'

The mega-hit movie came out 20 years ago and was followed by a prequel, "Monsters University," three years later. Now, our animated monsters are getting what you might call their own workplace comedy, appropriately called "Monsters at Work."
Winkler voices "Fritz," a monster that a producer descibed to the actor as fuzzy, cuddly and blue.
Fritz works with a dedicated team of mechanics on the show.
"Here's what I love: they let you improvise. And if it works for the show, they leave it in," Winkler said. "My character was going on vacation and I just sang, 'I'm going to the Caribbean with snow in my past,' and it's in!"
Winkler says this series comes at a time when kids have had to deal with the pandemic, plus, even if they didn't understand it, a divisive time for people and politics.
"It seeps in like a corroding molasses," the actor said. "What we do with 'Monsters at Work' is we make them laugh and we embrace them."
"Monsters at Work" begins streaming Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.