3 possible cases of severe hepatitis in kids reported in Illinois, IDPH says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials are looking into three potential cases of a rare outbreak of hepatitis possibly linked to adenovirus in young children.The Illinois Dept. of Public Health said Monday it is investigating two possible cases in the Chicago area and one in western Illinois.Health officials said one of those cases resulted in a liver transplant. IDPH officials are asking doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin.The warning comes after the CDC issues a nationwide alert in response to a cluster of nine hepatitis cases in children ages 1 to 6 in Alabama.Symptoms of acute (abrupt onset) hepatitis may include the following:-Flu-like symptoms-Fever-Nausea and/or vomiting-Decreased appetite-Not feeling well all over-Abdominal pain or discomfort-Diarrhea-Later symptoms include dark-colored urine and jaundiceAccording to the CDC, "adenoviruses are common viruses that can occur at any age and at any time of the year. Typical symptoms are similar to cold and flu including fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye or gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea or stomach pain."