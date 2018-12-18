Both CPD officers who were struck and killed by a train Monday night were rookie officers with young children.Officer Conrad Gary, 31, grew up in the southwest suburb and attended Oak Lawn Community High School.After graduating, Gary joined the Air Force before moving to Chicago, where he served in the CPD's 5th District. He was on the force for 18 months.Gary lived in Chicago with his wife and infant daughter.Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, was the father of three children, one in high school and two younger children.The block in Beverly where Marmolejo lived with his family is filled with black and blue ribbons in tribute to him. They had lived in the neighborhood for about a year and a half.Marmolejo had been on the Chicago police force for about two and a half years.Friends said he was devoted to his family. Marmolejo's family will receive some financial support from the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation."We've experienced a great loss today. We know the holidays are going to be the same," said Kevin Grahm of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.Joe Ahern, CEO of the 100 Club of Chicago said it is an extremely difficult time for not just the officers' families, but for the entire 5th District, which has lost three other officers in 2018. The 100 Club provides for the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty."You look at the young police officers that are that and these are...go out there and do it," Ahern said.