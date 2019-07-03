Heroic dog saves sleeping deputy constable from house fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A Montgomery County Deputy Constable was rescued from a fire, thanks to his loving dog.

The charred remains of the home are a reminder for Bryan DuBose of just how bad things could've been for him and his family.

Last week, DuBose and his wife were sleeping when their home caught on fire. The couple only survived because their rescue dog started banging his kennel on the wall.



DuBose said Xena busted out of her kennel to warn them of the fire.

"She was trying to tell us to get out," DuBose said.

He said his eyes started to burn and he could smell smoke.

"Fire just boiled out," DuBose recalled. "It had been burning for a while."

The fire raged for 30 minutes, and the flames almost took all of their belongings.

Although DuBose has insurance, it won't cover everything.

Community members started an online fundraiser for him, which has already generated nearly $5,000.

"The public outpour and the people that have contacted us, I couldn't ask for any more of God's grace," DuBose said.

EMBED More News Videos

Dog saves family from burning home



He believes another miracle is the one that entered his life one year ago, when he rescued Xena.

"I went and got her and she weighed like 35 pounds. She just had every bug you could think of, internal parasite and everything," DuBose recalled.

Now, 50 pounds heavier and all of the bugs removed, Xena got the chance to repay her new owner in a way he'll never forget.

"By God's grace," DuBose said. "There's no doubt about that. She returned the favor 10-fold."

Right now, DuBose is staying in a hotel. He's hoping to get an RV and return to his home.

He said the fire marshal believes the fire was started by a faulty surge protector.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogsfireu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
77 arrested by CPD in pre-holiday gun, drug takedown
Homes, streets flood in Westmont after heavy rain
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Tanks roll in ahead of July 4th celebration
Suspect in fatal Lake Co. DUI crash arrested trying to flee to Guatemala, police say
70-year-old record-setter disqualified from L.A. Marathon
Show More
Giant pothole shakes Edison Park homes, raises safety fears
3 critically injured in Brighton Park crash
Naperville Ribfest kicks off in Knoch Park Wednesday
Missing grandson of city council president found dead
Chicago AccuWeather: A little cooler Wednesday with storms later
More TOP STORIES News