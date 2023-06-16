WATCH LIVE

1 charged in Hickory Hills shooting outside restaurant, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 11:39AM
1 charged in connectio with Hickory Hills shooting
A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Hickory Hills restaurant.

HICKORY Hills, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect will appear in court Friday in connection with a shooting outside a Hickory Hills restaurant last week.

Two people were shot on June 9 near the Prime Time sports bar and chophouse.

Robert Evrard, 37, of Chicago was taken into custody this week and charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said the victims refused to cooperate with investigators for further prosecution.

Evrard is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

