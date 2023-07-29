Wisconsin beachgoer finds hidden camera in portable toilet at Bender Beach

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- A woman found a hidden camera under the toilet seat in a port-a-potty at a Wisconsin beach.

Now Oconomowoc police are trying to determine if it was the only camera and who put it there.

A beachgoer made the discovery Tuesday and called police to report it, WISN-TV reported.

"That's crazy and now that makes me think of all the other port-a-pottys that might have had something in it. You don't think about those things," said beachgoer Chrissy Hartwig.

Hartwig said she's heard of people hiding cameras in dressing rooms and even vacation rentals, but not in a port-a-potty.

Oconomowoc police said the camera was actually inside the toilet and was placed in such a way that it showed people entering and using the toilet.

"It's, you know, it's very concerning because you know the little ones use the bathroom and yeah, it's concerning, wondering who did it and why they would do something like that. It's very gross too," said concerned parent Lissa Hagen.

Police have not said how long they believe the camera was there and what, if anything, was on it.