Park Ridge elementary school custodian gets probation for placing hidden camera in restroom

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 37-year-old custodian was sentenced to 30 months' probation for recording people in a Park Ridge elementary school restroom.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega of Niles pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized videotaping on Friday.

Park Ridge police said Rubio-Ortega was charged with unlawful video recording after admitting to placing a cell phone that was recording video in a restroom at Washington Elementary School.

Just before 11:40 a.m. on May 27, 2022, a female staff member at the school was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode, police said.

Park Ridge police opened an investigation and deduced Rubio-Ortega had placed the phone there.

In August 2022, Rubio-Ortega was interviewed by detectives, and he admitted to placing the phone in the restroom with the intention of recording female staff members, police said. He was then taken to a Skokie courthouse for a bond hearing.

Rubio-Ortega was placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.

