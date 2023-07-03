WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Park Ridge elementary school custodian gets probation for placing hidden camera in restroom

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 3, 2023 3:43PM
Suburban custodian accused of placing hidden camera in school restroom
EMBED <>More Videos

He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 37-year-old custodian was sentenced to 30 months' probation for recording people in a Park Ridge elementary school restroom.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega of Niles pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized videotaping on Friday.

Park Ridge police said Rubio-Ortega was charged with unlawful video recording after admitting to placing a cell phone that was recording video in a restroom at Washington Elementary School.

Just before 11:40 a.m. on May 27, 2022, a female staff member at the school was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode, police said.

RELATED: Man arrested for allegedly using coffee cup camera to secretly record gym members in locker room

Park Ridge police opened an investigation and deduced Rubio-Ortega had placed the phone there.

In August 2022, Rubio-Ortega was interviewed by detectives, and he admitted to placing the phone in the restroom with the intention of recording female staff members, police said. He was then taken to a Skokie courthouse for a bond hearing.

Rubio-Ortega was placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW