Police-involved shooting at Highland Grove mall parking lot, officials say

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Highland, Indiana.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene the Highland Grove Shopping Center parking lot.

A silver SUV could be seen with its doors open, wedged between other vehicles. There were also several bullet holes in the SUV's front window on the passenger side. The SUV appears to be at the center of the police investigation in the parking lot.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the shooting, and whether shots were fired by just police or by any potential suspects as well.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting were also not immediately clear.