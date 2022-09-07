Highland Park police: 2 found dead inside home; 1 in custody

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in north suburban Highland Park and a suspect is in custody Wednesday morning, police said.

Highland Park emergency personnel responded to a unit at 1850 Green Bay Road. Police officers saw apparent blood under the door and forced their way into the unit.

Police found two people dead inside, police said. Another person was inside the unit and was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities have not released information on the identities of the two people found dead.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation there is not a threat to public safety.