Highland Park Strong Half-Marathon honors parade shooting victims

The Highland Park Strong Half-Marathon honored victims of last summer's parade shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people are taking part in the Highland Park Strong Half Marathon Sunday morning.

The event, formerly known as the North Shore Classic, was renamed to honor the victims of last summer's mass shooting.

The race started at Johnson and Central, with the finish line at St. Johns and Elm.

