Members of Moms Demand Action rally for gun safety laws in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of gun safety advocates from around Illinois rallied in Springfield on Tuesday, pushing for the passage of gun safety legislation.

Many of them are moms, and are part of the group Moms Demand Action. Dozens of Chicago area moms boarded the bus bright and early. It was on the bus where ABC7 met Maria Pike, who lost her son to gun violence 11 years ago.

"My son's name was Ricky Pike. He was 24 years old," Maria said.

Maria smiled while remembering Ricky as an honor student.

The bus ride took them to the state capitol, rallying with close to 800 other moms and advocates, each with their own story on why they're part of Moms Demand Action.

Brenda Mitchell told the crowd her son was shot and killed in 2005.

"All of our survivors out here, you have given meaning to our pain, given a voice to our issues," Mitchell said.

The annual advocacy day in Springfield takes place on the last week of the legislature's 2023 session, urging lawmakers to pass gun safety bills currently before them.

"Just like my mom, your voices have to advocate for comprehensive change. It is not one thing that will keep us safe from gun violence. It's a multitude of things," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Among those advocating for change is 21-year-old Mirabella Johnson from Rolling Meadows. She co-founded Students Demand Action at Northwestern University.

"Unfortunately, weapons of war and violence continue to tear our communities and our entire country apart. Therefore, we need everyone our elected officials to see hear support us too," Johnson said.

Maria summed up why she and all of these moms will never give up.

"Mothers are supposed to take care of kids. They're supposed to fight for justice. We're not talking about eye for eye. We want justice, something we can live with," Maria said.

As for her son's murder, Maria said us due to some technicalities, the case is still going through the courts 11 years later.