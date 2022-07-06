Some items left along Highland Park parade route can start being picked up Wednesday afternoon

HIGHLAND PARK Ill. (WLS) -- The streets along the parade route in Highland Park have been littered with strollers and bags left behind since the shooting.
All of those items are slowly being processed as part of the investigation.
Beginning Wednesday afternoon, items that were found on Central Avenue between Green Bay Road and Second Street will be available for pickup at the Family Assistance Center.
The Family Assistance Center is located at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave.
The FBI's Victim Service Response Team will work with local, state and federal groups to staff the center.
The center will provide counseling, government aid assistance and financial assistance if necessary, with needs being evaluated on a case-by-case basis
The hours will be:
-Wednesday July 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
-Thursday July 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-Friday July 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-Thereafter as needed
