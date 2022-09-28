Highland Park shooting survivors sue Smith & Wesson, Robert Crimo III and shooter's father | LIVE

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The survivors of the mass shooting in Highland Park, IL have sued the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, as well as the shooter, Robert Crimo III, and his father for their respective roles in making it possible for the shooter to carry out the massacre, according to court documents.

Online gun distributor Bud's Gu shop and Illinois gun retailer Red Sot Arms were also named in the lawsuit.

"The mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade was the foreseeable and entirely preventable result of a chain of events initiated by Smith & Wesson," the lawsuit filed in Illinois state court says. "For years, the manufacturer has deceptively and unfairly marketed its assault rifles in a way designed to appeal to the impulsive, risk-taking tendencies of civilian adolescent and post-adolescent males-the same category of consumers whom Smith & Wesson has watched, time after time, commit the type of mass shooting that unfolded again on the Fourth of July in Highland Park. Smith & Wesson's M &P rifles have been repeatedly used in such mass shootings, including those in Aurora, Colorado; San Bernardino, California; and Parkland, Florida."

The mass shooting on the 4th of July killed seven and injured 48 after a shooter opened fire at an Independence day parade.

While police say the assualt-style rifle Crimo III allegedly used in the shooting was legally purchased, the lawsuit says Smith and Wesson "facilitates violence for profit," and targets vulnerable young men to market their products too.

"The shooter fits the demographic of customers that Smith & Wesson targeted with its negligent and unlawful marketing," the lawsuit says. "An avid user of the social media platforms used by Smith & Wesson to promote its assault rifles, the shooter displayed his hardcore violent fantasies online, styling himself on one platform as a "Master Gunnery Sergeant," and on others as a video game assassin. He spewed hatred online and often posted videos of himself playing first-person-shooter games."

The lawsuit says that after the shooting, Smith and Wesson portrayed itself as the victim and outlines what the plaintiffs say is a pattern and history of marketing towards young men with a propensity for violence.

The shooter's father, the lawsuit says, is responsible because he sponsored the shooter's FOID card, which is necessary in the state of Illinois. The father, Robert Crimo, Jr., has previouslysaid he does not regret sponsoring his son for a FOID card that allowed him to legally purchase weapons, adding that he never expected this of his son.

Crimo, Jr. said he knew his son was in possession of a handgun, saying that he showed it to him, but said he did not know his son had purchased at least five weapons, including two high-powered rifles.

"I had no, not an inkling of warning that something like this was going to happen," Crimo Jr. previously said in a July interview with ABC News.

ABC News contributed to this report.