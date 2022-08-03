Alleged Highland Park shooter back in court Wednesday for arraignment

Highland Park, IL shooting took lives of 7 people, injured at least 30 more

Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III is due in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- On Wednesday morning, the accused gunman in the Highland Park parade tragedy is due in court.

Bobby Crimo III, 21, has been indicted on 117 counts after he allegedly killed seven people and wounded at least 30 others.

Investigators have said he planned the attack for weeks, maybe even months.

Crimo will be back in court just a week after a grand jury indicted him on 117 counts, all of which include felony charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

People hurt in the shooting ranged from 8 to 80 years old, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.

As the mourning and recovery continues, the Highland Park community is continuing to depend on each other to make it through this. A National Night Out Tuesday highlighted that unity.

"This community, who from the moment this tragedy occurred has worked together, shoulder-to-shoulder to help those in need, police officers, firefighters, health communicators, medical personnel and citizens alike, working together to restore our peace and health and well-being for all involved," Highland Park Police Chief Louis Jogmen said.

Crimo is expected in Lake County court in Waukegan for his arraignment at 11 a.m.