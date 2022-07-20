Politics

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering to testify at Senate hearing on gun violence

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The mayor of Highland Park will be among those testifying at a hearing in Washington Wednesday about ways to prevent mass shootings like the Fourth of July parade shooting.

It is the Senate Judiciary Committee's tenth hearing on gun violence in America.

Lawmakers will focus on the issue of mass shootings and the growing dangers of widespread access to high-capacity, assault-style weapons, which the panel says can be used to kill large numbers of people in a matter of seconds.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering will testify, as well as Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin who chairs the committee says he wants to ban the sale, import, and manufacture of certain semi-automatic weapons nationwide.

The hearing gets underway at 9 a.m.
