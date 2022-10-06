Hilary Swank talks about playing gutsy journalist on ABC's 'Alaska Daily,' filming while pregnant

Hilary Swank stars in "Alaska Daily," a new ABC series about a top-notch reporter who needs a fresh start after a serious blunder.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hilary Swank stars in "Alaska Daily," a new series about a top-notch reporter who needs a fresh start after a serious blunder.

The two-time Oscar winner talks about the challenge of the role, and being an expectant mom for the first time!

Swank is known for playing gutsy female characters with a lot of integrity and depth to them - and Eileen Fitzgerald is no exception.

RELATED | Hilary Swank announces she is going to be a mom on 'GMA': 'And not just of 1, but of 2'

"She definitely doesn't suffer fools, she speaks her mind," Swank said. "A lot of people would find her rude, but I find it interesting, because a lot of men who walk in the world like that aren't being rude, so it's nice to see a woman in those shoes and speaking her mind and getting out there, and being the truth seeker that she is."

Her new job offers her a clean slate.

"I don't know if it's as much as reinvent herself, as much as her getting back into what matters to her, which is telling stories that matter," Swank said. "She's getting to the heart of the truth and if she's not doing that, I think she's really lost."

Swank shared how she hopes the show will impact others.

"My hope is that it does for others what it did for me: to learn about these true crimes that are happening in Alaska, right under our noses, right to our neighbors, that we have an opportunity to shine a light on that," she said.

And Swank did it all while pregnant with twins!

"Now that I can let the world know that I'm pregnant, the biggest challenge has been working 15-hour days while pregnant," Swank said. "Especially in that first trimester where you just want to sleep all the time, and you're nauseous all the time and nobody knows. They're like, 'why is she going to the bathroom again?'"

Alaska Daily airs Thursday night at 9 p.m. on ABC7 followed by Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.