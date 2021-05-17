Hinsdale police: 2 arrested after Land Rover, Ferrari dealership break-ins

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hinsdale police said two people are in custody after break-ins were reported at two luxury car dealerships Monday morning.Police said a burglary crew targeted a Land Rover dealership at 336 E Ogden Ave. and a Continental AutoSports Ferrari at 420 E Ogden Ave. at around 2:30 a.m.Officers responded to the scene and took two people into custody. Police said one of the suspects was armed and that a third suspect got away.Several windows were broken but no cars were taken from the dealerships, police said. A vehicle that was stolen from Chicago was recovered at the scene.