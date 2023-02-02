Hinsdale to pay $800K to settle federal housing discrimination lawsuit over sober living facility

While sober living facilities are in high demand, the ABC7 I-Team looked into how both operators and state regulators are trying to keep people recovering from addiction safe.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the Village of Hinsdale will pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging housing discrimination.

Please note: The above video is from our original I-Team report

The ABC7 I-Team first reported in 2019 that the village had tried to stop the operation of a sober living home in a residential neighborhood.

READ MORE: Sober living operators, regulators struggle to protect those recovering from addiction

At the time, the owner said the desperately needed facility would provide a safe and comfortable place to help up to 10 men in recovery transition into a life free of alcohol & drugs.

But the Village of Hinsdale took legal action and filed a complaint in DuPage County Court, saying the home is in violation of zoning regulations if more than three non-family members are residents.

In 2020, the Justice Department sued Hinsdale, claiming it violated the Fair Housing Act.

As a part of the settlement, which still needs to be approved by federal courts, the village will amend its zoning ordinance to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.

The village also agreed to take other actions to guard against housing discrimination.