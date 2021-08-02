Hinsdale District 181 school mask mandate petition gathers steam

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An online petition to mandate in-class masking for students K-8 in Hinsdale School District 181 is gathering steam.It's being led by parents who don't want their kids missing in-class instruction, and asks the district board to treat the Delta variant as a threat like no other."The vast majority of kids in our district aren't even eligible for the vaccine, so to say that I can protect my kids with the vaccine just isn't true," said Dr. Atul Gupta, who is medical director of infection prevention at Silver Cross Hospital and a concerned parent of two children in District 181. "If we are going to have full-time, in-person schooling and the students are all masked, we won't have these frequent 10 to 14-day quarantines."The CDC now says masked children who are spaced three feet apart won't have to quarantine if a classmate comes down with the virus that, now with the Delta variant, is transmitted as easily as chicken pox.The Chicago region is under the CDC 's indoor mask guidance for all given "substantial" community transmission of coronavirus. But another petition seeks to keep personal choice the priority."There has just been enough data now that we know that this age group - the elementary and junior high kids - there's not a threat of them dying, thank God. They're not even really getting sick from the virus," said Bill Jaqua, another concerned parent who is against a mask mandate. "Kids, they need to take the masks off so they can see their teacher smile, see their friends smile. They gotta get back to playing in the school and we just hope that this can be done this year with a normal school year.""An average of 35 kids a day are being hospitalized in Florida. This is not what we saw with previous variants of COVID. This is new, this Delta variant is actually worse," Gupta said. "On top of that, we're getting new information all the time not about deaths, but about the long-term effects of COVID in children: memory loss, fatigue, other serious problems. People are being hospitalized with this inflammatory syndrome. It's very serious, so focusing on deaths is not the whole picture, and it's not adequate to make an informed decision about masking."A district spokesperson said Monday that no decisions on mask mandates have been made yet as the dueling petitions grow on Facebook. Currently, the petition in favor of a mask mandate has about 1,000 signatures.