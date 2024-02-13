Hinsdale South High School teacher dies after suffering medical emergency at school, officials say

A teacher died at Hinsdale Hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency at a local Illinois high school, officials said.

A teacher died at Hinsdale Hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency at a local Illinois high school, officials said.

A teacher died at Hinsdale Hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency at a local Illinois high school, officials said.

A teacher died at Hinsdale Hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency at a local Illinois high school, officials said.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A "respected" Hinsdale South High School teacher died Monday morning, after suffering a medical emergency at the school, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the school said the medical emergency took place at about 7:40 a.m., and the teacher later died at Hinsdale Hospital.

Classes were dismissed early Monday, at 11:35 a.m.

Counselors were also made available to students.

RELATED: Driver charged with DUI after killing Wauconda High School teacher in head-on Wheeling crash: police

Buses were available to take students home.

"Thank you everyone for your understanding during the unfortunate moment," the school said.

The teacher who died was not immediately identified.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.