Local nonprofit reveals dream bedroom for Hinsdale child with cancer

Special Spaces with Normandy Remodeling revealed a dream bedroom for a Hinsdale girl with pediatric cancer.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Last week, "Special Spaces" remodeled Savannah Wood's bedroom.

Wood is from Hinsdale. She is undergoing cancer treatment. She was a recipient of a dream bedroom makeover from the nonprofit, "Special Spaces."

The mission of the organization is to help create dream bedrooms for children with cancer.

Kelly Knox, who is with the organization, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk about the mission of "Special Spaces."

Knox was joined by Andy Wells and Ashley Noethe, with Normandy Remodeling.

If you would like to connect with "Special Spaces," click here for more information.