Maggie Daley Park Skating Ribbon will open Nov. 16

The Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park in downtown Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Weather permitting, the skating ribbon in Maggie Daley Park in downtown Chicago will open on Nov. 16, the city announced Thursday.

Admission to the skating ribbon is free, but if you need to rent skates it will cost $13 Monday through Thursday and $15 Friday through Sunday and on holidays.

The skating ribbon is open:

Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Skate rental ends 30 minutes before close.

