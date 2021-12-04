holiday recipes

Easy holiday cocktail recipes for the perfect seasonal drink

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A master bartender and beverage director is giving tips and recipes for the perfect holiday cocktail.

Peter Vestinos creates cocktails for the Loop's newest cocktail bar at Urbanspace, which was just named one of Chicago's hottest new restaurants.

Same TimeTomorrow


1 oz St. George Cali Citrus Vodka
.50 oz St. George Bruto Americano
.50 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur
1 oz Blood Orange Juice
.75 oz Lime Juice

Shakerato


.5 oz Rum
.5 oz NOLA Coffee Liqueur
.5 oz J Reiger Coffee Amaro
.5 oz Nardini Mandorla or Amaretto
.5 oz Espresso
.5 oz Simple Syrup
