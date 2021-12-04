Easy holiday cocktail recipes for the perfect seasonal drink

Peter Vestinos creates cocktails for the Loop's newest cocktail bar at Urbanspace, which was just named one of Chicago's hottest new restaurants.
Same TimeTomorrow
1 oz St. George Cali Citrus Vodka
.50 oz St. George Bruto Americano
.50 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur
1 oz Blood Orange Juice
.75 oz Lime Juice
Shakerato
.5 oz Rum
.5 oz NOLA Coffee Liqueur
.5 oz J Reiger Coffee Amaro
.5 oz Nardini Mandorla or Amaretto
.5 oz Espresso
.5 oz Simple Syrup