New cookbook filled with delicious dessert recipes to spice up your holiday party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago legend has released a cookbook filled with desserts to spice up your holiday party.
The Eli's Cheesecake Cookbook teaches readers how to make a perfectly delicious cheesecake, along with other items for a holiday party or dinner.
Recipes include cherry vanilla cheesecake, peanut butter and jelly, Belgian chocolate, red velvet and more.
Eli's Cheesecake was created by restaurateur Eli Schulman, as the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli's The Place for Steak. Published to coincide with the bakery's 40th anniversary, the book begins at Eli's steakhouse, not only a pillar of Chicago's culinary community but also a noted celebrity hangout.
Through December, a percentage of online cookbook sales through Eli's Cheesecakes will be donated to CURE Epilepsy with code "CURE21."
