Debi Lilly shares unique gifting ideas that support local businesses

Debi Lilly, Chief Eventeur with A Perfect Event, shared her recommendations for gifts that support local small businesses and give back.
She recommended flowers from Sai Sacha Flowers. You can even sign up for a monthly subscription and brighten up your home with flowers all year long.
Don't forget to treat yourself! She says self-gifting is a big trend this year. Her pick? Lab-grown gemstones from Blue Nile.
In 2020, supporting local businesses could keep them alive. She recommends House of Shan is Roscoe Village.
Art can make a classic, unique gift, Lilly said.
Lana Gwinn in Albany Park creates items that are all about personality and could be the perfect gift for someone on your list.
Green City Market offers holiday gift boxes
Green City Market is offering a way to shop local right from your home.
The market has created Home For the Holidays Gift Boxes, full of local-sourced products.
There are four boxes available.
Each features different products, from ingredients to make a charcuterie board, to having brunch at home.
Green City Market works to support food insecurity in Chicago. One of the gift boxes will provide donations to Lakeview Pantry.
Boxes range from $38-98, depending on the option you choose.
They're available for home delivery or curbside pick-up on December 9, 16, and 22.
The boxes can be delivered anywhere in Chicago or picked up at Green City Market's Office, located at 3401 N. California Ave.