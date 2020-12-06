holiday shopping

Debi Lilly shares unique gifting ideas that support local businesses

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday shopping season is well upon us, but there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift.

Debi Lilly, Chief Eventeur with A Perfect Event, shared her recommendations for gifts that support local small businesses and give back.

She recommended flowers from Sai Sacha Flowers. You can even sign up for a monthly subscription and brighten up your home with flowers all year long.

Don't forget to treat yourself! She says self-gifting is a big trend this year. Her pick? Lab-grown gemstones from Blue Nile.

In 2020, supporting local businesses could keep them alive. She recommends House of Shan is Roscoe Village.
Art can make a classic, unique gift, Lilly said.

Lana Gwinn in Albany Park creates items that are all about personality and could be the perfect gift for someone on your list.


Green City Market offers holiday gift boxes


EMBED More News Videos

Green City Market offers holiday gift boxes



Green City Market is offering a way to shop local right from your home.

The market has created Home For the Holidays Gift Boxes, full of local-sourced products.

There are four boxes available.


Each features different products, from ingredients to make a charcuterie board, to having brunch at home.

Green City Market works to support food insecurity in Chicago. One of the gift boxes will provide donations to Lakeview Pantry.

Boxes range from $38-98, depending on the option you choose.

They're available for home delivery or curbside pick-up on December 9, 16, and 22.

The boxes can be delivered anywhere in Chicago or picked up at Green City Market's Office, located at 3401 N. California Ave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoloopchristmas giftholiday shoppingholidaysmall businesschristmasholiday gift guideshopping
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Keep the holiday cheer with less spending this year
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
#BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
Former IL Senator Sandoval dies from COVID-19 complications, attorney says
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
Chicago man charged with sex trafficking missing teen girl
2 countries embrace 'immunity passports' despite WHO guidance
Show More
Nagy not throwing in towel as struggling Bears face Lions
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
'Don't Forget About Me' event seeks fur-ever home for long-time residents
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, possible lake flurries Sunday
More TOP STORIES News