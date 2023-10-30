Save money on holiday shopping buying refurbished tech gifts

Buying refurbished tech gifts can lead to savings while shopping for phones, laptops and gadgets over the holidays.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During the holiday shopping season, tech gifts are always popular.

With many new tech items already on the market, we hear from an expert about what to look for and how to buy refurbished electronics to save money.

The race is on to find that perfect holiday gift and as usual, tech tops the list. But with early deals looking to rival Black Friday, experts say it's important to know what you're looking for and what you're willing to spend.

"What we recommend is to keep tabs on some of those products that you're Jonesing for," Nick Wolny of CNET said. "And if you really want them and you've got a certain price in mind that would make you jump for them. And then if you do see that price from one or more retailers, then you can go for it."

Although it may be tempting to treat your loved ones to the newest phones, laptops and gadgets, Wolny says, "It's also a great time of year to look at those nearly new devices. For most manufacturers, they have released the latest version of their devices, the latest version of their products by October. And so what that also means is that that next newest device usually goes down a little bit in price."

Refurbished items, a pre-owned item often restored to like new condition also option to save cash, but keep this in mind.

"If you are going to gift a refurbished electronic device to someone, you want to look for a product that is specifically certified refurbished," Wolny said.

And while you're on the hunt for the best tech, don't be afraid to utilize it in your search. Browsing extensions for online shopping could help you detect the best tech savings.

"If that same product is available for $5 or $10 less on another retailer's website, you're going to get a notification in real time that that same product is cheaper somewhere else," Wolny said. "Almost think of it as digital couponing in a way."