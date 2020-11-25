COVID-19 changing holiday shopping, with Black Friday deals shifting online

Traditionally it's the kick-start to the holiday shopping season, but this year, Black Friday is expected to look very different:
With COVID-19 cases surging, and stay-at-home advisories in effect, the CDC recommends shopping online for Black Friday deals and using curbside pickup.
Retailers are offering discounts earlier this year, so encourage consumers to shop early and forget making a trip to a store.
According to early data, online sales this month are already up 32% compared with last year. Online sales on Black Friday are expected to increase by 40 percent.
Big retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, and Kohl's even announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Consumers are also encouraged to shop local as much as possible.