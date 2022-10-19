Aurora Hollywood Casino relocation, expansion plan cleared for final vote from city council

The Hollywood Casino Resort relocation plan has been cleared for a final vote by the Aurora City Council.

The city's finance committee presented its plans at Tuesday night's meeting, despite residents voicing objections to the aldermen.

The casino has been located downtown on the Fox River since it opened nearly 30 years ago in 1993. But casinos no longer need to be on the water, and the owners want to move it to a higher traffic area of town near I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue.

The proposal includes a casino with around 900 slot machines, 50 live table games, the Barstool Sportsbook and a 200-room hotel and event center with restaurants and a spa.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce supports the proposed move, issuing a statement that says in part, "We are excited to see the progress that is coming from many long months of discussion...and are looking forward to continued collaboration between businesses like Hollywood Casino - Aurora and city government."

Hollywood Casino is asking for up to $50 million in funds from the city, which is all subject to final approval by the Aurora City Council.

If approved by the full city council next week, construction would begin in late 2023.