Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.

Both casinos have operated as riverboat casinos. Now both sites will be moving onto land near major interstates.

The new casino in Aurora will be located near I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue.

The new casino in Joliet will be built on a site near I-80 and I-55.

"Since the change in law to permit land-side casino relocation in Illinois, we have been exploring the viability of relocating our aging riverboats in Aurora and Joliet. Thanks to the support of our local community leaders, in particular the visionary leadership of Mayor Richard Irvin and his staff in Aurora, we are very excited to be moving forward with these projects," said CEO and president of Penn Entertainment Jay Snowden.

A completion date for both casinos has not been announced.