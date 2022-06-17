hollywood walk of fame

Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera among 2 dozen honorees to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2023

Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said. (Associated Press)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Paul Walker and singer Jenni Rivera will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Friday in a statement that announced next year's two dozen honorees.

The selectees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and ratified by the chamber on Wednesday, the news release said.

"The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement, "The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 are:

Motion pictures


  • Ludacris

  • Bill Pullman

  • Uma Thurman

  • Vince Vaughn

  • John Waters

  • Juanita Moore (posthumous)

  • Paul Walker (posthumous)

    • Television



  • Jon Favreau

  • Mindy Kaling

  • Martin Lawrence

  • Ralph Macchio

  • Garrett Morris

  • Ellen Pompeo

    • Recording


  • Marc Anthony

  • Irving Azoff

  • Sheila E

  • Jonas Brothers


  • Lenny Kravitz

  • Blake Shelton

  • Charlie Wilson

  • Jenni Rivera (posthumous)

    • Live theater/live performance


  • Lang Lang

  • Melba Moore

  • Pentatonix

    • Dates have not been scheduled for the new star ceremonies, the chamber said. Upcoming star ceremonies will be announced on walkoffame.com 10 days before dedication.

