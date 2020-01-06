Holy Name Cathedral holds multicultural mass for National Migration Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special multicultural mass at Holy Name Cathedral helped kick off observances of National Migration Week.
Both the week and the service Sunday in River North celebrate Chicago's diverse Catholic community.
The theme of this year is "promoting a church and a world for all," drawing attention to the truth that every family has a migration story.
Rev. Mark Bartosic, auxiliary bishop of Chicago, presided over the multicultural mass.
