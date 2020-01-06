Religion & Spirituality

Holy Name Cathedral holds multicultural mass for National Migration Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special multicultural mass at Holy Name Cathedral helped kick off observances of National Migration Week.

Both the week and the service Sunday in River North celebrate Chicago's diverse Catholic community.

The theme of this year is "promoting a church and a world for all," drawing attention to the truth that every family has a migration story.

Rev. Mark Bartosic, auxiliary bishop of Chicago, presided over the multicultural mass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityriver northreligionmulticulturalcatholic churchculture
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News