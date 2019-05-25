Man breaking into Uptown home shot by homeowner, charged, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A homeowner shot a man who Chicago police said was breaking into his home in the Uptown neighborhood Friday morning.Police said at about 12:08 a.m., a 42-year-old man forced his way into a home through a rear sliding door in the 800-block of West Lakeside Place.Once inside, police said the home invader was confronted by the homeowner, who fired a handgun. Police said the home invader was wounded in the buttocks and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.Police identified the alleged home invader as Christopher Johnson, 41, of Chicago. He was charged with one felony count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.The homeowner has a valid FOID card and was not injured, police said.