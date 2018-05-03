HOME & GARDEN

Ninja blender blew up in California home, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno family's warning after their blender nearly caused a serious injury (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno woman said her ninja blender nearly caused a serious injury to her mom yesterday while she was using the device.

Jessica Sahagun tells Action News the blender shattered on the counter while her mom was making salsa.

"She poured in the tomatoes and chili to make salsa and turned it on like normal, and then it was just a loud bang like a firework," Sahagun said.

Shards of sharp plastic from the pitcher were scattered across the counter. Sahagun said she is thankful it broke in the direction of the backsplash and not her mom.

"If it would have went from the front, it could've hit her face or her eye," Sahagun said.

Back in 2015, the US Consumer Products Safety Commission listed recalls for similar blenders.

12 different models were linked to 53 reports of lacerations stemming from incidents involving the device's blade.

Sahagun said she reached out to the company about theirs but did not get the response she hoped to receive.

"She was like oh we'll get back you in 48 hours, and I was like please don't do that I don't want to make a big deal," she said.

We contacted Ninja Kitchen for comment but are still waiting to hear back from them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumerconsumer watchu.s. & worldexplosionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Workers transform house for man who lost legs in parasailing accident
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
Empire Today sweepstakes winner shows off new HOME Fresh Carpet
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News