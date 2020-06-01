Education

Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.

Martin Folsom and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid, and throughout his four years in high school.

But because of his unwavering determination, he pushed through his academics and is now Philip Randolph Career Academy's valedictorian.

"It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom said. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it."

Folsom plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall.

After college, he hopes to work for the FBI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridahigh schoolgraduationschoolcollege
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks as unrest continues in Chicago
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Looting, violence break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests
92 shot, 27 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend of 2020
George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in demonstration
Black-owned South Loop business vandalized, owner calls for peace
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
Show More
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
What is Antifa?
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 120K
More TOP STORIES News