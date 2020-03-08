Politics

President Donald Trump's supporters hold rally in Homer Glen

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters held a rally in Homer Glen Saturday.

One of the rally organizers spoke about Sen. Bernie Sanders' rally in Chicago this weekend, saying he would be an easier candidate to beat in November.

He explained why he switched parties from Democrat to Republican.

"I woke up and I'm tired of the system taking from us to give back to the system," said Brandon Harris, of Freedom Movement USA. "I'd rather fight for freedom or to stop socialism."

The rally is one of several organized by Joliet-based Freedom Movement USA across Illinois.
