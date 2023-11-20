2 found dead in Homer Glen murder-suicide, Will County Sheriff's Office says

HOMER GLEN, ill. (WLS) -- Homer Glen police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Sunday night, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to the 13600-block of Shannon Drive for a report of shots fired.
A caller to 911 reported hearing an argument among the homeowners followed by the sound of gunshots.
Deputies arrived and found a man and woman dead in the kitchen, the sheriff's office said. Both were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
A handgun was recovered from the scene and investigators determined that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.