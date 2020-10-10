'Honeybee Killer' survivor reflects on 10th anniversary of shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The survivor of Illinois' "Honeybee Killer" spoke out on the 10-year anniversary of the crime that nearly took his life.

In October of 2010, Josh Garza and his boss were working on a construction site in south suburban Beecher when a stranger approached, then returned hours later armed with a gun.


The gunman shot Garza then took off across the border to Lowell, Indiana.

In Lowell, he shot a farmer while ranting about honeybees, which earned him the nickname of the "Honeybee Killer."

Garza eventually recovered from his injuries, going on to welcome a baby girl just a year and a half later.


Searching for the killer, police initially charged a Lynwood police officer only to later drop the charges against him.

Police were later able to figure out who it was after an attempted robbery in Orland Park at an L.A. Tan tanning salon.

The suspect in that case died and investigators linked his gun to the one that shot Garza.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beecherlowellorland parkhistoryshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
$4K reward offered in South Chicago shooting of 10-year-old
Chicago elderly woman killed in St. Charles hit-and-run
Feds charge man with using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Remembering John Lennon on his 80th birthday
Chicago Weather: Sunny mild Saturday
Show More
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
Illinois mail-in ballot requests shatter records
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Chicago in search of the perfect Christmas tree
Republican candidate aims to take back 6th Congressional District seat in 2020 election
More TOP STORIES News