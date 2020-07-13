Health & Fitness

Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new COVID-19 cases

Stephanie Young, center, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland, attends a reopening ceremony of the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Disneyland announced Monday that it is temporarily closing again one month after reopening to comply with the government's recently announced social distancing rules amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new regulations limit gatherings, previously set at 50 people, to no more than four.

Hong Kong has seen over 100 new local cases this past week, after almost three weeks without a single case.

Last week, officials said one of the confirmed cases had visited the park and stayed at the resort before being diagnosed.

The Hong Kong Government said the measures will be in place for at least seven days and will be re-evaluated after a week.

The park will close on July 15, while the resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services and enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities.

The Standard Day Ticket is valid for six months from the purchase date, and if needed, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Hong Kong Disneyland park or have booked a resort hotel.

Magic Access membership validity dates will be extended based on the number of days the park is temporarily closed and according to the membership tiers.

Details will be communicated to members at a future time.

For the latest information about the resort, please visit HongKongDisneyland.com.
