This holiday season, your can buy cards and gifts that help a nonprofit.

Holiday cards and gifts that help others from Hope's In empower families in Guatemala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This holiday season, your can buy cards and gifts that help a nonprofit.

Hope's In works to empower families living in Guatemala. It runs an internship program.

"We really made it a goal of ours to make volunteering and service an inclusive experience for everyone, including adults with disabilities," said Ashley Quigley, Co-Founder of Hope's In.

Young adults help make crafts and sell them to fund the internship program.

"They create all of them and they package everything, too," said Lindsay Huegelmann, Hope's Interns Young Adult Leader. "We teach them about how to market their products and we make videos so they can sell them to their families and friends."

The items are also sold at craft fairs.

Hope's Interns will be selling items at Prospect High School Sunday and at Fremd High School on December 9.

Hope's In is also hosting a Cocoa With Santa event on December 4, where items will be sold.

You can also buy them online here.