Sweet video shows horse fascinated by pregnant owner's baby bump

By Kate Tan, Storyful
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A horse in Colorado Springs has been taking a keen interest in her owner's pregnancy.

Megan Vaughan posted video on her YouTube channel on August 31 showing her horse, Angel, gently touching her nose against her pregnant belly.

Vaughan said Angel checks the bump every time she's with her.

"She's going to be a great big sister!" Vaughan wrote on YouTube.
