COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A horse in Colorado Springs has been taking a keen interest in her owner's pregnancy.
RELATED: Father swan spotted caring for cygnets following death of mother swan
Megan Vaughan posted video on her YouTube channel on August 31 showing her horse, Angel, gently touching her nose against her pregnant belly.
Vaughan said Angel checks the bump every time she's with her.
RELATED: 6 equestrians at Lockport's Legacy Ranch training for Special Olympics
"She's going to be a great big sister!" Vaughan wrote on YouTube.
Sweet video shows horse fascinated by pregnant owner's baby bump
FEEL GOOD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News