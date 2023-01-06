Horse found wandering near suburban bike trail; Bartlett police searching for owner

Bartlett, IL police are asking for the public's help after a lost horse was found near Route 59 and Smith Road in the western suburb.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police are asking for the public's help after a horse was found wandering in Bartlett early Friday morning.

Bartlett police said the animal was near a bike trail at Route 59 and Smith Road about 3 a.m. when it was found.

RELATED: Bald eagle dies rescued from ice in Waukegan Harbor despite efforts to save bird

A ranch nearby told police it's not one of its animals.

The horse is currently being held at a shelter.

RELATED: Horse reunited with owner after rescued from icy Wisconsin lake

Anyone with information is asked to call Bartlett police at 630-837-0846.