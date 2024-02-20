Horse caught after seen running down Philadelphia highway | VIDEO

A horse has been captured after it was seen running down I-95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA -- One driver had an unusual sight on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning after spotting a horse galloping down the interstate.

An Action News viewer Angelo Palmer shot video as he drove alongside the horse running free on I-95 northbound.

Luckily, it happened before the morning traffic rush so not many vehicles were on the roadway.

Police said it does not appear to have escaped a horse trailer. They think it ran away from one of the city's urban riding clubs.

The horse has since been caught and is safe. Police corralled the animal in the Port Richmond section of the city after the horse somehow made it off the highway without incident.

Once the horse was safe and secure, the jokes began rolling in.

Around 6:40 a.m., two men came with a trailer to transport the horse. One of the men was wearing a sweatshirt from a local horse riding club called Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club. They said they had just bought the horse.

When asked how the horse escaped, one of the men said, "somebody let him out."

The man also said the horse is expected to be okay.