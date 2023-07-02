Debris being removed, investigation underway after natural gas explosion destroys Lisle home: police

A natural gas explosion in Lisle, IL destroyed a home in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, police said.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A natural gas explosion destroyed a west suburban home on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The explosion happened in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue in Lisle. No one was inside the home at the time, and no injuries have been reported, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the DuPage County Arson Task Force is investigating the explosion, and there is no evidence of foul play.

Neighbors said they heard the explosion, and drone footage captured the aftermath.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said it is communicating with several county offices to restore affected services and remove debris as quickly as possible.

Nicor Gas said it was assisting emergency responders on Saturday night.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the explosion.