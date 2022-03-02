Video captures Missouri home explosion after gas leak

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A family's last-minute decision to leave their home after smelling gas likely saved their lives.The home in O'Fallon, Missouri exploded Tuesday afternoon. The powerful blast was caught on video,No one was hurt.The home is a total loss, with only the foundation remaining.Officials said the explosion happened after a contractor was digging in the neighborhood and hit a gas line.Local firefighters had reportedly gone door to door warning of a gas leak.The blast damaged other houses in the neighborhood, and left several customers without gas service.The frightening incident is now under investigation.