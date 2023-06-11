Six people were shot, and one was injured by glass after a someone fired shots into a crowd at a bar on Richmond and Fountainview, HPD says.

At least 7 injured after shots fired into crowd during fight outside Houston nightclub, police say

HOUSTON -- An investigation is underway after seven people were injured when gunfire erupted during a fight at a nightclub in Houston, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 2 a.m. on Sunday in parking lot of Tabú bar in southwest Houston.

Shots were fired into a crowd after some sort of argument or fight allegedly started inside the nightclub and made its way into the parking lot, according to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

Police said six people, aged between their 20s to early 30s, were shot and sent to numerous hospitals. Authorities said one of the male victims underwent surgery in critical condition.

Initial police reports said a seventh person was stabbed, but in an update, they said the victim was injured from broken glass due to the shooting.

Off-deputy deputies were at the nightclub working other jobs at the time of the shooting and will be part of the investigation, Finner said.

Police said they aren't sure how many shooters were involved, and no arrests have been made, but they are reviewing surveillance video for any leads.

Finner urged the public to leave clubs before they close, saying that a lot of the time, problems happen in parking lots.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Houston.