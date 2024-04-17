3 shooters in deadly Back of the Yards mass shooting seen opening fire in surveillance video

Three shooters in a deadly Back of the Yards mass shooting Saturday on Chicago's South Side can be seen opening fire in a new surveillance video.

Three shooters in a deadly Back of the Yards mass shooting Saturday on Chicago's South Side can be seen opening fire in a new surveillance video.

Three shooters in a deadly Back of the Yards mass shooting Saturday on Chicago's South Side can be seen opening fire in a new surveillance video.

Three shooters in a deadly Back of the Yards mass shooting Saturday on Chicago's South Side can be seen opening fire in a new surveillance video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 Wednesday shows a deadly mass shooting over the weekend that killed a 9-year-old girl and left 10 other people injured.

The shooting happened Saturday near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The pictures in the surveillance video are chilling. Three people can be seen walking casually to the corner of 52nd and Damen, carrying guns.

"I didn't know if they were gonna survive or if they were gonna be gone forever. That was the worst time of my life." Monica Mendez, mother of young boys wounded in shooting

In moments, they all open fire in the direction of a family gathering next to a house several-hundred feet down the street. Police said at least 76 shots were fired.

One shot shattered the window of a car parked on the street. Another bullet hit a house. The bullets also struck 11 people at the party, including 9-year-old Ariana Molina, who later died.

One of the final gunshots hit a streetlight, darkening the area. Five minutes later, an ambulance can be seen arriving at the scene. Several more emergency vehicles arrived shortly afterward.

READ MORE | Vigil held after Back of the Yards mass shooting kills 9-year-old girl, wounds 10 others

The aftermath has been heartbreaking for relatives who were having a family celebration when the gunfire began.

The surveillance video suggests the shooters were not in a vehicle, but they simply walked up the street.

In front of the South Side house where the family gathered Saturday, the community continues to add to the huge memorial with balloons, flowers and pictures, even as several of the victims continue to recover in hospitals.

Two young children who were injured in the shooting, 1-year-old Aaron and 7-year-old Isaiah, continued to recover at Comer Children's hospital Wednesday.

The boys' mother, Monica Mendez, spoke with ABC7 about their condition.

"I didn't know if they were gonna survive or if they were gonna be gone forever," Mendez said. "That was the worst time of my life."

Also among the injured is 36-year-old Ismael Benitez, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Mendez hopes police can find the three people seen in the surveillance video very soon.

"They need to be where they deserve to be... prison, for the rest of their lives... for what they did to Ariana, and what they did to my kids... what they did to everybody else who got wounded," Mendez said.

Chicago police said they are continuing their investigation. So far no one is in custody. They have encouraged witnesses or anyone with information about the shooters to come forward.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department opened an Emergency Assistance Center Wednesday for victims of violent crimes on the South Side.

The center will be to support people affected by recent violent crimes, and includes those impacted by the Back of the Yards mass shooting.